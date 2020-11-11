Rogue River double murder suspect indicted by grand jury

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local man accused of shooting and killing a father and son in Rogue River last week was formally indicted on murder charges.
Joshua Robert Miller is accused of shooting Shane and Duane Roork at a home on Evans Creek Road on the afternoon of November 4.
Police say Miller then fled in the woods for roughly 36 hours before his arrest.
On November 10, a Jackson County Grand Jury reviewed the case and indicted Miller on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse in the second degree and felon in possession of a firearm.
Miller remains behind bars in the Jackson County Jail. The next hearing in his case is scheduled for November 16.