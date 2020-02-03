Suspect charged with DUII after Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A driver was arrested after a violent crash in Josephine County.
Investigators said on the afternoon of February 1, Charles Fischle was driving with two passengers in a blue pickup truck southwest of Grants Pass.
While traveling through the 2800 block of Elk Lane, the pickup crashed into a power pole.
Both passengers were taken to the hospital.
Deputies said Fischle performed a field sobriety test before being taken to the Josephine County Jail. He was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of reckless endangerment, and two counts of assault.