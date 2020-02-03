Home
Sage Community School closes in Klamath County

Sage Community School closes in Klamath County

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath County, Ore. – A charter school in Klamath County closed over the weekend, impacting about 50 students and their families.

Sage Community School Business Manager Wendy Buckingham says several issues led to the decision to close the school.  “Our administrator had to go out on leave, we had to investigate for a mold issue, and they we started losing students.”

The school has been teaching kids from kindergarten through the eighth grade for the past 12 years.

The closure has hit students and staff hard.

“A lot of parents, clearly – because this was a good place.”  Buckingham noted.  “All of my kids have gone to school here.  Between myself and my 3 kids, we’ve got 30 years invested in this school.”

The school’s board of directors say funding issues were another key factor in the decision to close.

“Just a whole bunch of things landed on us all at the same time that we can’t recuperate from.”  Buckingham summarized.

Klamath County School District officials have been meeting with parents in Chiloquin to discuss public schools enrollment, and home schooling options.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »