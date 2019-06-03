Two arrested as police continue search for missing Connecticut mom

NORWALK, Conn. (NBC) – The estranged husband of a missing woman and his girlfriend appeared in court Monday in Connecticut.
Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis did not enter pleas as they were arraigned on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. A judge set a bond of $500,000 for each.
Both were arrested Saturday night in connection with the investigation into the May 24th disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos in New Canaan.
She was last seen dropping off her children at school and is still missing.
Details of additional charges have not been released.
Their next hearing has been scheduled for June 11th.