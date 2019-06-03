Sexual assault investigation leads to “clandestine lab”

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Hazardous materials were found during an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Jackson County.
Investigators said on May 29 they received a report of a sexual assault involving 27-year-old John Jake Rabe Cabeza. He was arrested the following day during a traffic stop.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Cabeza’s home in the 200 block of Savage Creek Road was searched after the arrest. Inside, deputies found a “clandestine lab” and immediately vacated the area so it could be cleared by the Hazardous Materials Response Team and the Department of Environmental Quality.
Deputies said a number of toxic chemicals were found, described as “poisonous, volatile, energetic, and oxidizing.”
In addition to the chemicals, investigators found an illegal marijuana growing operation on the premises.
Cabeza was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges including rape, assault, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.