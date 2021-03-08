Two drug trafficking suspects found with over 10 pounds of meth

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Two men were arrested after they were allegedly found with over 10 pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of opioid pills.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said detectives were watching Jonathan James Lawson and Jesus Rubio for trafficking narcotics.
On March 7, Lawson was driving a gray Volkswagen SUV with Rubio as his passenger on Interstate 5. South of Azalea, they were pulled over by police.
A GPDPS K-9 reportedly alerted to the possible presence of narcotics in the SUV, so Lawson and Rubio were detained while the vehicle was searched.
According to police, over 11 pounds of methamphetamine was found along with over 10,000 oxycodone pills that may have been laced with fentanyl. Two guns and two bullet-resistant vests were found as well, police said.
Lawson and Rubio, both convicted felons, were arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for delivery/possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone. Lawson received additional charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and body armor.
No further information was provided about the ongoing investigation.