Woman sentenced for Klamath County murder

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A convicted murderer was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in Klamath County.

Prosecutors said in August of 2022, Hailie Nichole Harkins shot and killed Tyler Bates and injured two others.

A little over one year later, Harkins — now 22 years old — pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder.

She was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison. After she serves that period behind bars, she can petition the state board of parole for supervised release.

