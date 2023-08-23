Community of Gasquet, California evacuated due to Smith River Complex

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – Several communities in Del Norte County are being evacuated due to wildfires.

The Del Norte Office of Emergency Services said evacuation levels have been raised to Level 3 (Go Now) in the Low Divide area at Highway 197 from milepost one to milepost 13 because of the Smith River Complex. Residents in the community of Gasquet have been evacuated, emergency managers said.

DNOES said it’s working with Josephine County to publish an updated map of evacuation zones in the area.

The Smith River Complex, which started on August 15, has grown to 47,277 acres and is 0% contained.

Fires are currently spreading across the Smith River National Recreation Area as crews focus on suppressing the fires which pose a risk to life and property, the US Forest Services said.

For the latest evacuation maps, visit https://joco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=37b8a655d90f4f82ba35ba107a827840.

Updates about the Smith River Complex can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/casrf-smith-river-complex-.

The next community meeting for the Smith River Complex will take place Wednesday, August 23 at 6 p.m. PST at the Del Norte County Fairgrounds. It will also be live-streamed on the Six Rivers National Forest Facebook page.

