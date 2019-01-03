‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ actor Bob Einstein dead at 76

(CNN) – Comedy writer and performer Bob Einstein—known recently for his work on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm”—has died.
He was 76 years old.
The Emmy winner was the master of deadpan comedy.
His comedic acting resume included creating and playing the fictional daredevil Super Dave Osborne, and, most recently, the dour Marty Funkhouser on “Curb.”
That recurring role on “Curb” lasted from 2004 through its most recent season.
Einstein’s 50-year career included writing for the “Smothers brothers” show and “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour” and producing for Dick Van Dyke’s “Van Dyke and Company.”
The cause of death hasn’t been released yet. But he was recently diagnosed with cancer.