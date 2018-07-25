Current evacuation levels in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office published the following list of evacuation levels in various areas of the county due to numerous wildfires:
Evacuation levels effective as of July 24 at 6:00 p.m.
- Level 3 – West Pickett Creek Road above 574 West Pickett Creek Road
- Level 3 – Shan Creek Road address above 989 Shan Creek Road
- Level 3 – Limpy Creek Road address above 333 Limpy Creek Road
- Level 3 – Oak Flat community at the end of Illinois River Road
- Level 2 – West Pickett Creek Rd from Pickett Crk to 574 West Pickett Crk Rd
- Level 2 – Shan Creek Road from Riverbanks Road to 989 Shan Creek Road
- Level 2 – Limpy Creek Road from Riverbanks Road to 333 Limpy Creek Road
- Level 2 – Pickett Creek Road, including secondary roads
- Level 2 – Dutcher Creek Road, including secondary roads
- Level 1 – Riverbanks Road between Limpy Creek Road and Pickett Creek Road including all secondary roads and streets
- Level 1 – All residences north of Redwood Hwy including residences located on Little Cheyenne Trail, Round Prairie, Minnow Lane, Fairview
Lane, Splendor Drive, Wonder Lane, Wild Raspberry Court, Newt Gulch Road, Waters Creek Road and private roads/driveways.
Due to the Taylor Creek wildfire, roadblocks have been established to prevent non-essential vehicle traffic from interfering with residents attempting to evacuate and emergency services vehicles engaged in firefighting activities.
Current road block locations:
- West Pickett Creek Rd at Pickett Creek Rd
- Shan Creek Rd at Riverbanks Rd
- Limpy Creek Rd at Riverbanks Rd
- Riverbanks Rd at US Hwy 199
- Lower River Rd at Riverbanks Rd and Pickett Creek Rd
- Briggs Valley Rd at US Hwy 199
We would like to ask non-residents of Riverbanks Rd, including secondary roads off of Riverbanks Rd, to please avoid the area. We would also like to remind residents of the area to carry proof of residence to re-enter the area if they leave and return. Proof of residence includes a driver’s license, utility bill with address, photo ID, etc.
If you have not signed up for Josephine County Citizen Alert, Josephine County’s emergency notification system, you can sign up on line at www.rvem.org.
The Red Cross evacuation shelter remains active at Grants Pass High School, 830 NE 9th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526.
The Fire Information Center can be reached at 541-474-5305 and is staffed from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm each day.
An animal evacuation center is open at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Floral Building located at 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass, OR.
These evacuation notices are based on fire activity from the Taylor Creek and Klondike Fires in Josephine County