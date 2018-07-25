Portland police clear out ‘Occupy ICE’ camp

Riot gear-clad officers swept over the camp, ordering bystanders to move out at about 4:30 a.m.
KGW reports the few people that remained were told to leave through the north entrance and remain a block away from the sweep area. Nobody was injured or arrested, with only a “minor scuffle” ensuing.
All streets around the ICE building remained closed, but police hoped to re-open them late Wednesday morning.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced at the beginning of the week that the Occupy ICE protestors were being encouraged to “peacefully disengage” and leave the camp. Notices were posted on Tuesday ahead of the sweep.
Read more: https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/police-clear-protesters-from-occupy-ice-pdx-camp/283-576793337