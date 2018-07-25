Garner Complex update for Wednesday, July 25

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Containment of the lightning-caused Garner Complex burning near Grants Pass has increased to 18%.
The Garner Complex started on July 15, 2018. As of July 25, fires covered an estimated 17,369 acres.
On the night of July 24, tall flames from burnout operations on the Taylor Creek Fire worried numerous nearby residents, but the burnout was necessary to eliminate fuel inside a control line on the edge of the fire.
Burnout operations are expected to continue on the south and east sides of the Taylor Creek Fire and the south side of the Grave Creek Fire. Active flames and smoke will be visible. The Oregon Department of Forestry said, “These burnout operations are critical for widening the control firelines that are strategically placed to control the fire.”
Rural Metro Fire said of the burnouts, ” Nighttime operations are favorable for keeping these burns manageable, however they also create quite a spectacle. In fact, entire trees torching off may be observed. Rest assured there are adequate firefighters on the ground, as well as near all the closest structures.”
Wednesday’s weather is expected to be hot and dry with light winds around 1:00 p.m. This will cause smoke toward the populated southeast side of the fires.
For the latest information about the Garner Complex, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5935/