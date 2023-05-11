Curry County experiences ransomware attack, impacting internal systems

Posted by Zack Larsen May 10, 2023

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – Curry County says its been hit with a ransomware attack.

On April 26, an organization called the ‘Royal Ransomware Group’ attacked county servers.

Now its having difficulty accessing internal documents, according to the county.

Many systems and data are also temporarily unavailable, including email services, according to Curry County.

With the special election less than a week away, the county said the vote counting process and the integrity of the election will not be impacted.

Its reported the incident to state and federal agencies.

