OHA no longer requiring vaccination for health care, K-12 workers

PORTLAND, Ore.– The OHA is making changes to its vaccination policies and changing the way it reports COVID-19 cases, starting Wednesday.

The state is lifting its vaccination requirement for both health care and K-12 workers.

The OHA will also no longer require reporting of COVID test results to public health authorities.

The OHA said it will instead encourage providers collect data during COVID encounters with patients.

It said its also lifting the 5-day requirement for isolation after positive COVID cases in K-12 schools, that’ll be left up to local jurisdictions.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger said, “what we will see as individuals who work in healthcare settings, that that rule will no longer be in effect to have your primary series of vaccines, but we still recommend that those workers be up to date with their vaccines. That offers them the best protection.”

Dr. Sidelinger said providers and labs will still voluntarily report positive COVID tests to the state.

He said the OHA will also continue to monitor wastewater samples in a number of communities statewide.

The OHA said it will also be keeping track of variants through wastewater samples as well.

