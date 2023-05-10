Motorcyclist killed in Highway 238 crash outside of Jacksonville

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A motorcyclist died in a crash on a highway west of Jacksonville.

According to Oregon State Police, just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 56-year-old Bryce Beal of Medford was riding a BMW motorcycle westbound on Highway 238.

Near milepost 28, the motorcycle went out of control while navigating a corner and traveled into the eastbound lane.

The motorcycle was hit by an oncoming Jeep Wrangler driven by a man from Vail, Colorado.

According to OSP, Beal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Wrangler were not injured.

The highway was impacted for three hours while the crash was under investigation, OSP said.

Troopers were assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Medford Police Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.