Curry County man reported missing, may be endangered

HARBOR, Ore. – The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who may be in danger: Max Mascareno.

The 77-year-old reportedly left his home in Harbor before 7 a.m. on Monday, April 4th.

He was driving a black 2019 Chevy Colorado truck with a canopy. It has Oregon plate number 9X4 019.

Police say it’s unknown where max may be, but he is known to enjoy driving on dirt roads.

His phone was found at his home.

If you have any information, contact the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at 541-247-3242.