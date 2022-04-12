New Medford hotel holds job fair Wednesday

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you are looking for a new career, the new Compass Margaritaville hotel is coming to Medford and they’re hiring.

They will be hosting a job fair at the Bear Creek Golf Course on South Pacific Highway Wednesday, April 13th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Full-time and part-time positions are available that include insurance and benefits packages.

If you’re ready to join the Compass Hotel team, you can bring your resume and could get hired on the spot.

For more information and a list of available positions, visit https://www.compasshotel.com/compass-medford/calendar-of-events/career/job-fair