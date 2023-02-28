ODOT working to clear snowy roads in southern Oregon

Posted by Anthony Carter February 27, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore — Oregon Department of Transportation crews are continuing to clear roadways, as a major snowstorm is moving throughout the region.

On Monday, workers de-iced roads primarily near the Siskiyou and Sexton summit passes. Traffic was  briefly held up north of Grants Pass, to allow ODOT to clear the area.

For the most part, the agency has been keeping a close eye on the Oregon border, as northern California was significantly hit with snow early Monday.

“Whenever we have big storms like this, we make sure that all of our shifts are covered,” Matt Noble, public information officer, with ODOT said. “We’ve been lucky this time that all of our equipment has been in good working order.” 

Noble notes that there is no plans to close parts of I-5 as of right now.

With ice and snow likely to build on roads throughout the region, ODOT reminds drivers to take their time, and always check the conditions before you travel.

