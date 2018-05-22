Home
Dad of 1-year-old found in central Oregon woods indicted

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KTVZ/CNN) – A man in Oregon is facing charges for reportedly abandoning his 1-year-old son in the woods.

Brandon Michael Blouin was indicted on six counts Monday, including child abandonment and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

A judge in Deschutes County set his next court date for June 11th, when the 26-year-old will enter his plea.

Police say he left his son, Bradley Michael Thomas, in the wooded area near Bend earlier this month.

The boy was found after a massive search more than six hours later and he wasn’t hurt.

Investigators believe Blouin and the boy’s 18-year-old mother, Melissa Jordan, were under the influence of a controlled substance at the time.

Police also believe the couple had taken Bradley from his legal guardian in West Virginia before the incident.

