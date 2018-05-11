Toddler found after being abandoned in central Oregon woods

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – A 1-year-old boy is safe after being abandoned in the woods outside of Bend, Oregon.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Brandon M. Blouin was staying in the woods with an 18-year-old woman and their son, Bradley Michael Thomas. At some point, the woman walked away from the vehicle they were in, leaving Blouin to care for little Bradley. After waiting for her return, Blouin eventually took Bradley to look for the boy’s mother.
After some time, DSCO said Blouin set Bradley down in the forest and walked away. Investigators believe Blouin was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time.
At about 6:15 on the morning of May 10, deputies were dispatched to an area south of Bend after being alerted to a man who came out of the woods asking for police.
DSCO said that’s when they deployed numerous resources in a “race against time” to find Bradley.
Just after noon, a searcher found Bradley laying naked in the dirt about a mile from the family’s vehicle. According to deputies, the boy was checked out by medical personnel at the scene.
After the incident, Blouin was arrested and charged with criminal mistreatment, child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor and assault. DSCO said the assault charge is related to an injury Bradley may have suffered under Blouin’s care.
The sheriff’s office said they’ve seen an outpouring of support from community members who want to help Bradley. New or lightly-used essentials like toys, clothes and blankets can be dropped off at DSCO’s main office in Bend. The sheriff’s office can be reached by calling 541-388-6655 for more information.