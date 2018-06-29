Daring helicopter crew rescues injured man on Oregon Coast

BROOKINGS, Ore. – A brave helicopter crew pulled off a tricky rescue on the Oregon Coast Thursday.
According to Oregon State Police, three Gold Beach Area Command troopers responded to a report of an injured person who fell from the tidal area at Natural Bridges near Brookings.
When the troopers got to the location, they weren’t able to get to the victim safely, so they called for a REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to assist.
OSP said the helicopter crew maneuvered the aircraft into the inner bowl and landed on the rocks. The injured man was loaded on board and transported to a local hospital.
Troopers said the rescue was “truly amazing.”
The man’s condition was not disclosed by OSP.