‘David’s Chair’ allows paralyzed woman to enjoy the beach with son

Brookings, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family, struck by numerous tragedies this past Winter, are getting some help in the healing process, thanks to a Medford non-profit called David’s Chair.
Monique Kelley lost her brother Kevin Mayo in an apparent road rage crash in December. She then became paralyzed herself in a car accident one month later.
“It’s a roller coaster,” Kelley said. “I never thought I could experience that kind of pain, and on a daily basis.”
Kelley was rushed to OHSU in Portland for numerous surgeries. With a metal rod now in her back, she’s paralyzed from the chest down.
“Learning how to do everything all over again for the first time, down to you know, brushing my teeth, putting my shoes on,” Kelley said.
It’s not just the physical pain she’s still dealing with.
“I feel like parts of my identity have kind of been stripped down, and I’m having to rebuild those parts of myself,” Kelley said.
The healing working she’s doing is a process, but a Medford organization called David’s Chair is helping her back on her feet faster than she thought possible.
“It makes me super emotional just thinking about it,” Kelley said.
David’s Chair has two action track wheelchairs that let the user drive on any terrain, including sand.
“It was really hard for me moving back home to Brookings knowing that I was going to drive by the ocean everyday, and not be able to go down to the water,” Kelley said.
The non-profit’s goal is get people who are disabled out in nature again. For Kelley, she was able to take her son to the beach.
“It was such a beautiful day, and he had a blast, and it was such a cool experience,” Kelley said. “I have to say, that chair is pretty rad.”
The trip was an inspirational experience for Kelley, and something she won’t forget anytime soon.
“I’m determined to be independent again, and you know, kinda get my life back,” Kelley said.
For more information on David’s Chair, click here.