Daylight saving prompts warning to drivers

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Due to daylight saving, it’s staying darker in the morning, longer.

Because of that, police are issuing a reminder to drivers that kids are still headed out to the bus stop early, and it may be harder to see them.

In a morning in October 2017, 13-year-old Meadow Boyd was waiting for the bus one East Evans Creek Road in Rogue River when she was struck and killed by a vehicle that didn’t see her.

“It’s always important for drivers to keep an eye out for any kids who may be along the roadways,” Sergeant Julie Denney, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. “In a lot of more rural areas, there’s not a lot of shoulder on the road so it’s even more important there.”

Sgt. Denney suggest dressing kids in brightly colored clothing or adding reflectors to their outfits. She always wants to remind drivers to be extra vigilant in the morning for children walking to school or waiting at the bus stop.

