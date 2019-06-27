Days Coffee Fire in Douglas County reaches 140 acres

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A fire that started after a lightning storm rolled over Douglas County has grown to 140 acres in size.
The Douglas County Forest Protective Agency said on Wednesday afternoon, numerous lightning strikes occurred across their district.
Six fires were detected along the route of the storm. The largest is the Days Coffee Fire, located about six miles northwest of Tiller.
The Days Coffee Fire spread into an active logging operation and started burning fallen and de-limbed timber.
By about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, the fire grew to 70 acres in size. By Thursday morning, the fire reached 140 acres due to strong, gusty winds combined with steep slopes.
More thunderstorms are predicted in the area where the Days Coffee Fire is burning, which could present a challenge to firefighters.
Aerial fire detection flights will continue to look for additional lightning-caused fires.
No homes are currently threatened by the Days Coffee Fire.