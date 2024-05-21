GP Active Club President Kent DeRocher on Boatnik Festival This Weekend

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Boatnik is coming to Grants Pass this weekend. The 65th annual festival held on Memorial Day weekend features a variety of events from Thursday to Monday.

Grants Pass Active Club President Kent DeRocher joined Sunrise this morning to talk about what Boatnik will hold in store and what some of the history of the event is.

Running from Thursday, May 23 to Monday, May 27, Boatnik will have a parade, concert, a variety of boat races and exhibitions, Brewfest, fireworks, a carnival, and more at Riverside Park and around Grants Pass.

To see the full schedule of events, visit boatnik.com.

Watch the full interview above.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.