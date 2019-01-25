Deadly Eugene middle school shooting caught on camera

EUGENE, Ore. (KGW) – Police in Eugene, Oregon have released officers’ body camera video from a fatal shooting at a middle school earlier this month.
Charles Frederick Landeros, 30, was shot and killed by police after he pulled out a gun during a struggle following a custodial dispute at Cascade Middle School on January 11th.
The Lane County District Attorney ruled that the officers were justified in their use of deadly force.
According to the district attorney’s office, Landeros enrolled his daughter at Cascade Middle School the week of the shooting without telling the girl’s mother, who shares custody of their daughter and had exclusive control over where she attended school. On the day of the shooting, the girl’s mother went to the school to find out if her daughter was enrolled there. School personnel contacted Landeros, who also went to the school.
The struggle that led to the shooting began when school resource officers asked Landeros to leave the building and he refused. By coincidence, his daughter arrived in the hallway and he yelled at her to “go” repeatedly, the district attorney’s office said.
Landeros’ daughter witnessed the struggle and shooting, according to the district attorney’s office.
