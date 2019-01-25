Watch: President Trump announces plan to temporarily re-open the government

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump has announced a short-term measure to re-open the government.
During a speech at the White House Friday, the president said he’s proposing a deal to end the shutdown.
President Trump stated he had a “powerful alternative” that he’d like to use, but he didn’t think it would be a good time.
He went on to thank federal workers who have been furloughed for over 30 days, missing two paychecks in the process. “You are very, very special people,” he said. “When I say, ‘Make America great again,’ it could not be done without you.”
Trump announced he would open the government for three weeks and issue back-pay to furloughed workers as soon as possible.
According to the president, he asked Mitch McConnell to put the bill up for a vote immediately, emphasizing the need for a secure border.
Over the next 21 days, he expects both Democrats and Republicans will operate in good faith and act to protect the country. “Walls should not be controversial,” Trumps said. “They keep criminals out.”
“We do not need 2000 miles of concrete walls from sea to sea,” he said. However, he stated no border can work without a physical barrier.
Trump emphasized human trafficking, drugs, and gangs as reasons to secure the border between the U.S. and Mexico as soon as possible.
The president proposed a merit-based immigration plan, saying people need to come in to help with farms and other industries.
According to Trump, if the government shuts down again after February 15, he’ll use “the powers afforded to me under the laws and constitution of the United States to address this emergency.”
It’s unclear when the Senate and House will vote on the proposed measure.