Deadly military plane crash investigation underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV/CNN) – It happened moments after takeoff. “It was like a big explosion. It shook me up, it shook my car,” said witness James Lavine.
Now, officials are working hard to figure out what caused a Puerto Rico Air National Guard WC-130 cargo plane to nosedive into a Georgia, highway Wednesday.
Air National Guard Colonel Pete Boone explained, “An investigation is currently in progress to determine the cause of this tragic event and ways to prevent such occurrences from happening in the future.”
All nine crew members on board were killed, all from Puerto Rico and most with decades of service.
Col. Boone said, “We have confirmed that nine airmen from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard were aboard the aircraft and have deceased.”
The Governor of Puerto Rico has declared a state of mourning following Wednesday’s incident. Nine days, one day for each the crew members lost in the crash.
This comes as investigators comb through the debris to search for clues into what happened, an area that is the size of about six football fields.
And they admit it will take time. “It’s extremely important for us to fully understand what has happened,” Col. Boone said. “Any speculation, at this point, without having all the details, could
affect the outcome of the investigation.”
And while investigators do their work, Highway 21 will remain closed indefinitely