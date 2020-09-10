Death attributed to Slater Fire in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – One death has been attributed to a wildfire burning near the community of Happy Camp, California.
The Slater Fire was first reported on the morning of September 8 near the Slater Butte Lookout. It almost immediately prompted evacuation warnings in the Happy Camp area. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office determined the fire started sometime on the evening of September 7.
First estimated to be about 150 acres, the fire quickly grew to over 22,000 acres by Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday morning, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the Slater Fire nearly doubled in size to 40,000 acres.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued from Clear Creek along Highway 96 to O’Neil Creek Campground. The orders extend from Highway 96 to the Oregon-California border.
The Del Norte Office of Emergency Services said the community of Gasquet is currently under evacuation. Hiouchi and Big Flat are under an advisory evacuation.
The sheriff’s office said 150 homes were damaged or destroyed. 400 are threatened.
On September 9, on fatality related to the fire was confirmed in a burned area near Happy Camp. The identity of the person remains under investigation. Once the individual is positively identified and next-of-kin has been notified, the sheriff’s office will provide more information to the public.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office provided the following resources for those affected by the Slater Fire:
- Temporary evacuation point location: Klamath River Union Elementary School, 30438 Walker Rd., Horse Creek, CA 96050
- Evacuation shelter location: Karuk Tribal Wellness Center, 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, CA 96097
- Fire information line: (530) 324-2528.