Thousands told to evacuate ahead of S. Obenchain Fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Nearly 5,000 Shady Cove residents have been forced to evacuate from the South Obenchain Fire.
HERE is the latest map from Jackson County showing evacuation orders. Everything in red is under a Level 3 go evacuation order. That includes Shady Cove and Trail.
Everything in yellow, including parts of Butte Falls, is under a Level 2 (be set) order.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said the South Obenchain Fire has burned an estimated 20,500 acres. While it is burning primarily in mountainous forestland, it is rapidly spreading toward Shady Cove and Trail.
Kyle Novy-Riley with ODF said crews are working on establishing fire lines, “We’re focusing on the south face of the fire,” he explained. “We’ve been digging a dozer line on that and we’ve been making some progress on that.”
The fire has forced officials to close Highway 62 at Highway 234 all the way to Trail. There’s no word on when it will reopen.