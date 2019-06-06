Death investigation underway in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A person was found dead after a reported altercation in Central Point.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 5:50 a.m. on June 6, deputies responded to an altercation in the 200 block of Hanley Road.
When they arrived, deputies found one person dead.
Investigators have not yet publicly released the identity of the person found dead. A cause of death is also not yet available. However, the death is being investigated as “suspicious.”
Deputies said there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-774-6800.