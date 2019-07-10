Death of American scientist in Greece a “criminal act,” investigators say

MALEME AREA, Crete – The mysterious death of an American scientist in Greece has been declared a “criminal act.”
The body of Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist, was found Tuesday in a tunnel on the Greek island of Crete. She was reported missing last week.
Eaton was there for a conference. She worked for the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany.
A Greek coroner who examined the body did not provide a cause of death but said Eaton certainly was killed as the result of a crime.
The coroner said he believed she died around the time she was last seen, on July 2.
Greek police said officers from Athens, including homicide detectives, had traveled to the island to head the investigation.
A major search for Eaton was conducted in rural areas near Chania, in northwestern Crete, assisted by members of her family and fire service rescuers.