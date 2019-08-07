Death of local 2-year-old under investigation

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Police are investigating after a toddler was found dead under suspicious cirumstances Monday.
NBC5 News first learned about the situation Tuesday night, with multiple neighbors in a mobile home park on South Shasta Shasta Avenue saying a 2-year-old girl had passed away.
A woman who claimed to be the girl’s aunt posted on Facebook saying her niece was “in heaven now.” Another woman claimed to be her mother commented on the post saying, “My baby will get her justice.”
On Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s office said on August 5, the Eagle Point Police Department was dispatched to a mobile home park at 233 South Shasta Avenue after someone called 911 to report a child who was not breathing.
When first responders with Fire District 3 arrived at the scene, 2-year-old Alivia Rose Allen was unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
According to a fundraiser that was shared on the supposed aunt’s Facebook page, the girl’s mother came home and her daughter wouldn’t wake up from sleeping.
The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. Investigators hope an autopsy scheduled for Thursday will shed some light on the situation.
The Eagle Point Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating Alivia’s death. Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-774-8333.