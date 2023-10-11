Deceased rafter’s body recovered from Rogue River

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a missing Rogue River rafter was found Monday afternoon.

According to police, the body of David Bartecchi was discovered around 3:30 p.m. Monday between Upper and Lower Washboard on the Rogue River.

Bartecchi was first reported missing on September 28 after the Sheriff’s Office received reports of a drowning at Wild Cat Rapids in the Wild and Scenic section of the Rogue River.

At the time, rescue crews were unable to recover Bartecchi from the rapids. Search efforts went on for multiple days before the family had been notified.

Bartecchi was recovered about two miles downriver of Black Bear Lodge, where lodge staff and a local rafting company, Orange Torpedo, helped in the recovery.

