Decision 2024 Update: 11pm Tuesday, May 21, 2024

NBC5 News Maximus Osburn reports on Jackson County measures that proposed changes to the Board of Commissioners: comments from Denise Krause from Jackson County for All, and Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer.

Josephine County charter changes to Board of Commissioners also appear to being voted down.

Jackson County Commissioner Republican Candidate Mayor Randy Sparacino speaks to his lead for the nomination to take the seat being vacated by Commissioner Dave Dotterer.

Noah Robinson, Republican candidate for State Senate District 2, talks about his lead in winning the nomination.

Diane Linthicum, Republican candidate for State Senate District 28, comments on her lead in winning the nomination, and likely the position since no Democrats filed to run.

