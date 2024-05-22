Baseball camp created by 13-year-old boy takes place

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- The baseball camp that was created for local kids by a 13-year-old boy took place May 21st.

“One, two, three, camp!” players shouted.

Last week, NBC5 introduced you to Quincy Ballard, a young baseball enthusiast who wanted to find a way to give back to his community. So, he created Q’s Camp, which originally started as a camp for foster kids eight to 12, but with some extra spots open, other kids who wanted to learn were invited to join in on the fun. Two of those kids are eight-year-old Joey and 11-year-old Luke.

“What I think is going to be the most exciting part is seeing how other people can make a love for baseball,” Joey said.

Quincy instructed kids through hitting, fielding and base running practice. Even NBC5’s Lauren Pretto ran to home plate Quincy says next year, they’ll host the camp again, but it’ll look a little different.

“We are going to end up having high schoolers and the kids I play with right now; we’re going to have them more help with the camp and we’re just going to make it to where everyone’s volunteering to help kids help kids and have them enjoy the game,” Quincy said.

Angie Ballard, Quincy’s mom, says they plan to offer the camp to all little league kids in the area for free next year.

