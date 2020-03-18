Decision on NYC “shelter in place” order could come soon

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – The City That Never Sleeps is now on the verge of complete silence.
To casinos closing temporarily along the Vegas strip, to schools, shopping centers and businesses are empty, coast to coast. Much of the U.S. is now staying home.
New York City’s mayor says a decision to shelter in place could come within the next 48 hours. “I think New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter in place order,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Many bars and restaurants in New York City are devastated no longer allowed to let customers dine in.
Parents across the country are also increasingly stressed out.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said schools in Los Angeles could be closed for months. “It’s unlikely that many of these schools, few if any, will open before the summer break.
Small businesses in Austin, Texas are already reeling from the cancellation of the city’s massive South by Southwest festival are facing new restrictions.
Florida’s governor is refusing to shut down the state’s beaches, which are packed with spring break tourists
The most drastic steps so far are in the San Francisco Bay Area where a sweeping “shelter in place” order is keeping 7 million people home for the next three weeks.
But one area of American life still in play in some states Tuesday is voting. Amid poll workers cleaning, primary voters marked their ballots in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona.
New York’s governor says infections might not peak for about 45 days. Tuesday night, Mayor de Blasio announced a jump of a hundred new confirmed cases.