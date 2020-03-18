Dozens of Ashland Springs, Inn at the Commons workers furloughed

ASHLAND, Ore. – The group that oversees several southern Oregon hotels is furloughing dozens of workers.
Neuman Hotel Group manages the Ashland Springs Hotel, Lithia Springs Resort & Wine Garden, Ashland Hill Hotels & Suites, and Inn at the Commons. They also hold several events in the region, including the Oregon Chocolate Festival.
On March 18, NBC5 News learned from a representative of the Neuman Hotel Group that they’re furloughing about two-thirds of its employees because of the spread of COVID-19.
Workers will still receive benefits and retain vacation time.
Larks in Ashland and Luna Café are still open with staff members doing curbside to-go orders.
NBC5 News will have more on this story on our broadcasts at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday night.