Home
Dozens of Ashland Springs, Inn at the Commons workers furloughed

Dozens of Ashland Springs, Inn at the Commons workers furloughed

Local News Top Stories

ASHLAND, Ore. – The group that oversees several southern Oregon hotels is furloughing dozens of workers.

Neuman Hotel Group manages the Ashland Springs Hotel, Lithia Springs Resort & Wine Garden, Ashland Hill Hotels & Suites, and Inn at the Commons. They also hold several events in the region, including the Oregon Chocolate Festival.

On March 18, NBC5 News learned from a representative of the Neuman Hotel Group that they’re furloughing about two-thirds of its employees because of the spread of COVID-19.

Workers will still receive benefits and retain vacation time.

Larks in Ashland and Luna Café are still open with staff members doing curbside to-go orders.

NBC5 News will have more on this story on our broadcasts at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »