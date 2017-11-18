Dedicated to survivors of suicide loss; a day of remembrance

Medford, Ore.– Today is being internationally recognized as a day dedicated to survivors of suicide loss.
Community members came together at the Medford public library today to discuss and share similar experiences. It was a chance for those in attendance to learn more about coping and healing from a loss.
One of the organizers from a grief support group called WinterSpring shared advice for those who may have lost someone to suicide.
“Grief is very difficult in the beginning,” said Jodie Sneller, executive director of WinterSpring. “It will bring in and out like the tide and ocean but you can move forward and it’s each of those experiences and those cycles of feeling your grief that actually move you forward.”
Next year’s event is planned to be held on the same day at the Smullin Health Education Center.