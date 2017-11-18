Mobilepack packs meals for those in need

Meford, Ore.– Two hundred thousand meals packed for children in need in just one day.
That was the goal for more than 1,000 volunteers who gathered at Medford’s First Baptist Church today.
The second Rogue Valley Mobilepack, in partnership with the non-profit Feeding My Starving Children, spent hours putting together ‘manna packs,’ known as meals made to meet the needs of malnourished children.
One of the co-founders of the Rogue Valley Mobilepack says the uniqueness of the event is what brings so many people together.
“Families, businesses, sports teams, churches, we have the young marines here. Anybody can really do this,” said Jason Licato. “It just allows people to connect to something bigger beyond just writing a check.”
Organizers hope to continue for the third time next year with an even higher goal.