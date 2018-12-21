Defense Secretary James Mattis retiring

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Defense Secretary James Mattis is leaving the Trump administration.
President Donald Trump made the announcement on Twitter, writing that Mattis will be “retiring with distinction at the end of February.”
In his letter of resignation to the president, General Mattis said he is stepping down because the president has “the right to have a secretary of defense whose views are better aligned” with his own.
Mattis’ resignation comes just one day after President Trump announced he was pulling U.S. troops out of Syria, a move that shocked his advisers and was met with resistance by top generals.
It’s unclear if the Mattis departure is directly connected to that decision.
General Mattis says his last day will be February 28th.