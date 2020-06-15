Home
Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

Crime Local News Regional Top Stories

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for an escaped inmate.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robert Thornley was an inmate worker assigned to laundry services. Deputies believe he had a change of clothes and posed as a maintenance worker to escape. Deputies say he’s been known to alter his appearance in the past by wearing wigs.

Thornley was in custody for charges related drug offenses and outstanding warrants.

If you have nay information please contact police.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »