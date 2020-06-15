Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for an escaped inmate.
According to the sheriff’s office, Robert Thornley was an inmate worker assigned to laundry services. Deputies believe he had a change of clothes and posed as a maintenance worker to escape. Deputies say he’s been known to alter his appearance in the past by wearing wigs.
Thornley was in custody for charges related drug offenses and outstanding warrants.
If you have nay information please contact police.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.