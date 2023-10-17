Del Norte homicide suspect arrested at Brookings homeless camp

Posted by Taylar Ansures October 16, 2023

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – The suspect accused of killing a Del Norte County sheriff deputy is behind bars after being found at a homeless camp in Brookings.

According to the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel James Walter was arrested by Brookings Police Friday evening.

He was extradited to Del Norte County Jail where he awaits trial.

Walter had a warrant out for the death of sheriff deputy Deanna Esmaeel.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is relieved the deputy’s suspected killer is behind bars.

“Everybody liked Deanna here,” said Deputy Sheriff Bill Steven.  “She’s going to be missed by all the people here at the Sheriff’s Office, her friends locally.  She’s got a lot of family so it’s nice that there’s closure.”

Walter is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday in the Del Norte County courthouse.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content