Del Norte homicide suspect arrested at Brookings homeless camp

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – The suspect accused of killing a Del Norte County sheriff deputy is behind bars after being found at a homeless camp in Brookings.

According to the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel James Walter was arrested by Brookings Police Friday evening.

He was extradited to Del Norte County Jail where he awaits trial.

Walter had a warrant out for the death of sheriff deputy Deanna Esmaeel.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is relieved the deputy’s suspected killer is behind bars.

“Everybody liked Deanna here,” said Deputy Sheriff Bill Steven. “She’s going to be missed by all the people here at the Sheriff’s Office, her friends locally. She’s got a lot of family so it’s nice that there’s closure.”

Walter is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday in the Del Norte County courthouse.

