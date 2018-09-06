Delta Fire tops 15,000 acres

LAKEHEAD, Calif. – In less than 24 hours, the Delta Fire has grown to over 15,000 acres just north of Lake Shasta.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Delta Fire was first reported on September 5 at 12:51 p.m. near the Vollmers exit on Interstate 5, two miles from Lakehead, California. While first reported as three fires, they quickly merged into one.
The fire spread quickly at speeds of up to one mile-per-hour. By 8:30 a.m. the next day, the fire was 15,295 acres, according to the USFS.
The fire continues to burn on both sides of I-5 with 0% containment as of Thursday morning.
The USFS said numerous structures are threatened and mandatory evacuation notices have been issued for residents along the I-5 corridor between Lamoine north to the Shasta-Siskiyou County line. A shelter for evacuees has been set up at the Mount Shasta Community Center.
Northbound Interstate 5 remains closed at the Fawndale exit about ten miles north of Redding. Southbound Interstate 5 is closed 3.6 miles south of Mount Shasta at Mott Road.