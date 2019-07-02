Democrats, border officials give conflicting views of migrant crisis

(NBC) – The border crisis appears to be escalating. Not only are migrants still living in what some say are terrible conditions at border stations, but now authorities have launched an investigation into a private border patrol Facebook group that reportedly mocks migrant deaths and contains crude jokes about members of Congress.
Anti-immigrant protesters rallied outside the troubled border patrol station in Clint, Texas and members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus—all Democrats—toured several migrant detention centers, tweeting out pictures and video even though they were told not to bring in phones.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling conditions unconscionable. “There’s abuse,” she said. “This was them on their best behavior and they put them in a room with no running water and these women were being told by CBP officers to drink out of the toilet.”
Border officials later pushed back, calling the accusations “completely untrue” adding there are “ample supplies.”
The latest flashpoint in the immigration debate is a bombshell report by ProPublica detailing a private border patrol Facebook group making crude jokes about throwing burritos at members of Congress and a meme depicting sex acts involving migrants.
NBC News has not independently verified this Facebook group and has not seen the Facebook posts.
In a written statement, Customs and Border Protection calls the posts “completely inappropriate” adding “any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable.”
President Donald Trump said, “I know the border patrol is not happy with the Democrats in Congress. I will say that Republicans want border security.”
CBP has been under fire for allegations of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions which it has disputed.
Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said, “Unsubstantiated allegations last week regarding a single border patrol facility and Clint station in Texas created a sensation.”
NBC News visited a shelter in Juarez, Mexico and met a man from El Salvador who said he’s already spent two months here waiting for asylum.
It’s a crisis with no end in sight with more protests planned for Tuesday at congressional offices across the country, calling for the closure of migrant detention centers.