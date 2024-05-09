28-year-old man arrested after shooting at car in East Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A 28-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a shooting that happened in East Medford on Monday night.

According to the Medford Police Department, Elijah Zeigler allegedly shot at and hit the victim’s vehicle while they were driving in the 1900 block of Gene Cameron way. Luckily no one was injured.

Police say the incident stemmed from an altercation that occurred at an Ashland party over the weekend after Zeigler reportedly stole cash from the victim.

Ziegler was arrested Tuesday and faces several charges including attempted murder. His bail is set at $750,000.

Police are investigating and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Medford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.

