Suspect arrested in Hawthorne Park stabbing case

MEDFORD, Ore. – A suspect was arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred in a Medford park.
The Medford Police Department said on Monday evening, Marcus Dwayne Harper stabbed a man in the abdomen at Hawthorne Park.
Harper threw the knife he allegedly used in the stabbing into Bear Creek as he was being chased by witnesses, MPD said. Those same witnesses were able to detain Harper until police arrived.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.
Harper was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.