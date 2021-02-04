Home
Democrats push student loan forgiveness

Democrats push student loan forgiveness

Economy Education News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World Video , ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Democrats are proposing a resolution that calls on President Joe Biden to forgive student loan debt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), along with Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and other Democrats, held a news conference Thursday to introduce their resolution.

The measure calls on the White House to forgive $50,000 in student debt for all borrowers by executive action.

Experts say the forgiveness plan would cancel all of the debt for 80% of federal student loan borrowers.

President Biden has expressed hesitation about canceling student debt through executive action.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that President Biden supports Congress passing legislation to forgive $10,000 in federal student loans per-person due to the COVID pandemic.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »