Deputies announce focused DUII patrols for Labor Day weekend

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Deputies will be on patrol this Labor Day weekend searching for impaired drivers.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said extra patrols will be on the road thanks to Federal grant funds. The focus will be on rural roadways and popular summer recreation areas.
Deputies gave the following advice to help prevent impaired driving fatalities:
- DRINK OR DRIVE: Once you know where you’ll spend your time, decide whether you’re drinking or driving – choose only one.
- GETTING AROUND: Before you take your first sip, leave your keys at home or give them to a friend. Get a ride from a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
- HAVE A BACKUP PLAN: Save the number of a taxi company in your phone. In some areas, you can use ride share services such as Uber or Lyft.
- CAMP OUT: Rural areas may not have cell phone service. Take an overnight bag with the clothing and gear needed to spend the night if you’re too intoxicated to drive.
- PASSENGERS, TOO: Drivers aren’t the only ones at risk. Only accept a ride from a sober driver.
- HELP A FRIEND: If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, help them to make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
- SAY SOMETHING: If you suspect an impaired driver on the roadway, call police immediately. It is okay to call 911 to report an impaired driver.
“Driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) is a crime, punishable by incarceration and/or fines,” JCSO wrote. “Additional or enhanced consequences may apply for some drivers, including those who drive impaired with children in the car, those with a blood alcohol content (BAC) over 0.15%, those with prior DUII convictions, and those who cause injury or property damage.”