Deputies disarm man who pulled out a gun during apparent road rage incident in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Deputies were able to successfully disarm a man who held a gun to his head after a road-rage induced fight.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday night, 34-year-old Trevor William Lawrence Barrow of Trail rammed his vehicle into a truck at high speed and got into a fight with the driver at the intersection of Crater Lake Avenue and Vilas Road.

As deputies were arriving at the scene, Barrow pulled out a pistol, investigators said. The two reportedly struggled over the gun, with the other driver giving up and running off as deputies approached.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lawrence held the gun to his head as he started retreating to his disabled vehicle.

Thankfully, deputies were able to get control of the situation without having to fire a shot, and Barrow was taken into custody without further incident.

The sheriff’s office said, “The successful resolution of this high-stress and dangerous situation was made possible by the calm, clear commands given by JCSO Deputy Grissom and others on scene.”

Barrow was charged with DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, attempting to elude, third-degree assault, felony hit and run, unlawful possession of a firearm, and second-degree criminal mischief.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.